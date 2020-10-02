(The Center Square) – Long-term care facilities and nursing homes in Georgia will receive $113 million from the state's allocation of federal coronavirus relief funds to increase staffing and testing, Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday.
Georgia was among the first states to deploy its National Guard to conduct infection control missions in the facilities. The state also has provided testing materials and supplied infection control and personal protective equipment and additional staff.
"My top priority from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has been to ensure the health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens," Kemp said.
Congregated living settings make it difficult to follow social distancing practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce COVID-19 cases. Nursing home and other long-term care facility residents are usually elderly and more susceptible to severe COVID-19 complications.
Georgia received $3.5 billion from the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state allocated $36 million in April to increase staffing at nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The state now plans to spend $35 million on staffing and $78 million to meet federal testing requirements.
The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) require nursing homes to test all residents and staff for COVID-19 continuously. The Georgia Department of Community Health has reported 22,056 cases among long-term care residents and staff at 646 facilities.
"As Georgia continues to see cases, current hospitalizations, deaths, and test positivity rates all decline, we must remain vigilant," Kemp said. "This funding will prioritize the health, safety, and quality of life of our state's most vulnerable citizens, and allow our state to continue moving in the right direction in our fight against COVID-19."