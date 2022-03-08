(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans to suspend the state’s motor fuel tax in response to rising gas prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Due to a total failure of leadership in Washington, we are actively working with the Georgia House [and] Senate to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax [and] lessen the significant impact higher gas prices are having on Georgia families,” Kemp said on Twitter.
“Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I’m confident we will be able to provide relief to hardworking Georgians – both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas taxes,” the governor added.
Kemp's comments came on the same day President Joe Biden announced the country would ban Russian oil imports.
AAA said Monday the state average for regular unleaded gas hit $3.88 a gallon, slightly below the national average of $4 a gallon. Monday's average was 38 cents more than a week earlier and 64 cents more than a month ago.
The state’s average gas price jumped Tuesday to $4.06 a gallon, slightly below the national average of $4.173 a gallon. A year ago, the average gas price in Georgia was $2.59 a gallon, AAA said.
“Pump prices' sharp rise is primarily due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which is causing crude oil prices to climb above $100 per barrel,” Montrae Waiters, a spokesperson for AAA, said Monday in a statement.
Georgia collects 29.1 cents a gallon in state excise tax for gas and 32.6 cents a gallon on diesel fuel. Kemp suspended the gas tax in 2021 during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Kemp announced last week Georgia’s motor fuel tax collections in February increased by 2.3%, or $3.5 million, over a year earlier.