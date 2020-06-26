(The Center Square) – Calling it a powerful step forward, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the state's new hate crime bill Friday, making Georgia the 47th state to have passed legislation that criminalizes acts motivated by bias.
"In these challenging times under this gold dome, there are plenty of disagreements and division, but today, we stand together as Republicans and Democrats, black and white, male and female, from rural, urban and suburban communities, to affirm a simple but powerful motto: Georgia is a state too great to hate," Kemp said Friday at a bill signing ceremony in the state Capitol.
House Bill 426 enhances sentencing for crimes that target victims based on race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.
Defendants who are found guilty will have to pay a $5,000 fine. Those convicted of a misdemeanor will face six months to a year in prison, and felony offenses will result in a minimum of two years in prison.
"House Bill 426 ... does not fix every problem or right every wrong, but this bipartisan legislation is a powerful step forward," Kemp said. "It's a sign of progress, and it's a milestone worth applauding."
The House originally approved the measure in March 2019, and it had been sitting in the Senate ever since before lawmakers reconvened this month after a three-month break in the legislative session because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was brought to the forefront after the high profile death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man killed in south Georgia during an altercation in February. Three white men were indicted by a grand jury this week for the killing.
The measure passed both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly on Tuesday.
"On this historic day, we inch forward along the arc of the moral universe, which Dr. [Martin Luther] King recognized was long but bends towards justice," House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, said at the ceremony. "Justice that is needed when it comes to horrific moments like the barbaric slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Nothing we can say will alleviate the suffering of his mother, Ms. Wanda Cooper Jones, but we can send a message that Georgia is better than what we saw on that sickening, disgusting video."
"I am filled with joy and fulfillment," state Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, said at the ceremony. "For on this day, we stand before you as proud Georgians, and I am one that has seen a lot of legislative initiatives in my 46 years. Ahmaud Arbery's death will not be in vain as an example of what we're doing here today."
Under the bill, law enforcement officers will have to create a Bias Crime Report with details about incidents, including evidence of the discrimination. Local police departments will be required to keep track of all of the reports of hate crimes, with or without arrests. The data will be published and monitored by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
In 2004, the Georgia Supreme Court struck down a hate crime law enacted in 2000 because the language was too vague. It did not specify what actions would be penalized, according to the court.
• The Center Square staff reporter Nyamekye Daniel contributed to this report.