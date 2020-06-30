(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed the state's $26 billion budget, featuring the most significant cuts since the worst year of the Great Recession.
The fiscal year 2021 spending plan reflects $2.2 billion in cuts caused by the economic fallout from the response to COVID-19.
Reaching Georgia in March, the pandemic kept most businesses closed and residents indoors for weeks.
"Six months ago, we gathered under this gold dome to kick off the 2020 legislative session. Excitement was high, and expectations were even higher," Kemp said Tuesday ahead of signing the bill at state Capitol. "Little did we know the unthinkable was right around the corner. COVID-19 put our plans and progress on pause as it spread across the world, threatening the lives of Georgians far and wide. In its wake, this deadly virus spurred an economic recession impacting every industry in every corner of our great state."
Kemp allowed the appropriations committees to use up to $250 million from the state's rainy day fund to maintain funding that supports state services, programs and agencies. Still, more than $900 million was eliminated from the budget for K-12 education, and universities will get $242 million less.
However, the budget calls for an increase of $178 million in Medicaid spending, mostly brought on by enrollment growth. There is $19.5 million to extend maternal care for Georgia mothers for an additional six months.
The pared-down budget, which covers spending from Wednesday through June 30, 2021, maintains the governor's priorities he set at the beginning of the legislative session.
It sets aside $142 million for school enrollment growth and teacher training, eliminates employee furloughs and fully funds the gang task force and the state's public safety efforts.
"These public safety dollars will pay huge dividends as we emerge from this health care and economic crisis," Kemp said. "We will keep our neighborhoods, our communities and our families safe and secure. The fundamentals of our economy remain strong."
Kemp also spotlighted a $1.13 billion bond package in the budget that supports school construction and the repair and restoration of roads, bridges and government buildings.
The Senate approved the amended budget, 40-13, on Thursday. It passed the House on Friday by a 104-62 vote.
After the vote Friday, the House Democratic Caucus accused Republicans of not listening to Democrats' suggestions for generating additional revenue, including increasing the tobacco tax and decreasing corporate tax breaks.
"For the past decade, Republicans have introduced fiscal policies that have only exacerbated our state's economical woes," the House Democratic Caucus said in a statement. "A decade later, we are faced with the consequences of shortsighted policies, such as providing tax cuts for the wealthiest, providing tax credits to corporations and more."