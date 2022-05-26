(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order to extend the suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales through July 14.
On Thursday, Kemp also signed an executive order to renew the state of emergency for supply chain disruptions. It relaxes some restrictions on hours for commercial drivers and the size of trucks allowed to operate in the state.
In March, Kemp signed House Bill 304 to suspend the state tax on motor fuel through May 31. Georgia collects 29.1 cents a gallon on gasoline and 32.6 cents a gallon on diesel fuel; the governor and state officials have said suspending the gas tax costs the state about $150 to $170 million monthly in revenues.
"Politicians in Washington, D.C. who ran on promises to unite the nation are failing us, and I will not tolerate this on behalf of Georgians who have entrusted me to fight for them," Kemp said in a statement. "While we continue to do what we can on the state level to ease the burden at the gas pump, in the grocery store, and elsewhere, I will also continue to urge those on the federal level to change these failing policies, work toward greater energy independence for the country, and get our economy back to full operation."
The state director of the National Federation of Independent Business said the move would help Georgians.
"This is going to provide much-needed financial relief for Georgia’s small businesses," NFIB State Director Nathan Humphrey said in a statement. "The cost of fuel affects the cost of practically everything, all along the production and distribution chain.
"That’s putting tremendous pressure on Main Street businesses, who have to decide how much of the price increase they can absorb and how much they’ll have to pass on to their customers," Humphrey added. "Suspending the 29.1 cents per gallon state tax on gasoline and the 32.6 cents tax on diesel will reduce the cost of doing business in Georgia and help small businesses and their customers alike."