(The Center Square) – As world health officials declare COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has requested the release of $100 million from emergency reserves to combat the disease.
To date, 22 confirmed and presumed positive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Kemp told the leaders of the Joint Appropriations Conference Committee in a letter Wednesday that he wants the state to be ready to respond to any level of outbreak.
“I am requesting this funding out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we have all of the necessary medical personnel, equipment and supplies to keep Georgians healthy and safe in the weeks ahead,” Kemp wrote. “I look toward to working with lawmakers to secure this appropriation, and I deeply appreciate their support in this time of need for communities across Georgia.”
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared COVID-19 a pandemic after it spread from one case in Wuhan, China, in December to more than 118,000 cases in over 110 countries and territories as of Wednesday. Health officials predict that the disease will continue to be a global risk.
Kemp asked lawmakers to pull the $100 million from the $2.8 billion Revenue Shortfall Reserve, a portfolio that invests Georgia’s surplus funds and has not been used since the Great Recession. Given the seriousness of COVID-19, Kemp has made an exception, he said.
Kemp directed lawmakers to only add the funds to the mid-year budget to use against the disease. Any residuals will be reverted to the RSR.
Kemp’s request comes as the conference committee works to finalize a 4 percent cut to the mid-year budget, which covers state spending until June 30. The budget cut also was a directive of the governor, who considers himself a fiscal conservative.
The cuts also address a $500 million shortfall that Democrats attribute to a 2019 tax-rate cut.
Yet, Kemp said Wednesday the “primary responsibility of state leaders” is to “ensure the safety and well-being of” Georgians.