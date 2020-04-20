(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans Monday to reopen certain businesses across the state, rolling back part of the stay-at-home order scheduled to expire April 30.
Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, nail techs and beauty schools will be able to resume operations Friday, Kemp said. Theaters, private social clubs and dine-in restaurants can reopen April 27 with some restrictions.
“In the same way that we carefully closed businesses and urged operations to end to mitigate the virus spread,” Kemp said, “today we're announcing plans to incrementally and safely reopen sectors of our economy.”
Kemp’s directive follows the White House’s three-phase plan for reopening the economy, which calls for piecemeal lifts of limitations during each phase. Kemp’s announcement Monday is in line with Phase One of those guidelines.
The governor said his decision was made based on data, health care professional advice and ramped up testing.
"According to the Department of Public Health, reports of emergency room visits for flu-like illnesses are declining, documented COVID-19 cases have flattened and appear to be declining, and we have seen declining emergency room visits in general,” Kemp said.
The directives will apply statewide, which means they cannot be overridden by local governments.
House Minority Leader Bob Trammell, D-Luthersville, called Kemp’s decision “somewhere between risky and reckless."
"We lack adequate testing to know where on the continuum it falls,” Trammell wrote on Twitter. “A rushed decision that's more wish than plan and that may ultimately harm economic recovery while also jeopardizing our progress against the spread.”
The businesses allowed to reopen will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines, such as wearing personal protection gear, spreading out work stations and shifts, and emphasizing teleworking.
Business owners also will be required to screen workers for fever and respiratory issues and must increase sanitation, Kemp said.
The governor’s office will release more details in the days to come.
Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and live performance venues will remain closed, but Kemp said he is devising an appropriate plan with public health officials.
“By taking this measured action, we will get Georgians back to work safely without undermining the progress that we all have made in this battle against COVID-19,” he said.
As of Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 18,947 cases of COVID-19 – including 733 deaths – and 3,550 hospitalizations. Georgia ranks 11th in the U.S. for states with the most COVID-19 cases.
In the U.S., at least 42,298 deaths have been attributed to the disease and there have been more than 789,000 confirmed cases.
In-person religious services will be allowed to resume under the same safety guidelines, Kemp said. However, Georgians more vulnerable to severe complications of the disease still will have to shelter-in-place until the state’s emergency expires May 13.
Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk for serious complications from COIVD-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Buzz Brockway, vice president of public policy for the Georgia Center for Opportunity, an independent think tank, applauded Kemp’s decision. Brockway said the governor should involve business leaders and collaborate with other states in the decision process.
“During this time, it’s crucial that state and local governments invite the input of business leaders on the best ways to reopen, in a way where consumer confidence is restored and people feel safe patronizing businesses again,” Brockway said in a statement.