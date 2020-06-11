(The Center Square) – Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday that brings Georgia one step closer to pre-pandemic times.
Kemp's order will reopen live entertainment venues, allow conventions to take place in the state and give more flexibility to bars, restaurants and salon owners. People over the age of 65 no longer will be required to shelter in place under the order.
"The order addresses ongoing emergency response efforts for fighting the spread of COVID-19," a news release from Kemp's office said.
Starting Tuesday, older adults without underlying medical conditions who don't live in congregate facilities no longer will be restricted to their homes.
Capacity limits on the number of people who can eat together in restaurants and watch a movie in theaters will become a thing of the past. Most notably, buffets, which were thought to be ancient history, can resurface with a sneeze guard, social distancing and fresh utensils in place.
Salons, barbershops, spas and tattoo parlors no longer will have to see clients by appointment only, and waiting room crowds can return under Kemp's order.
Just ahead of Independence Day, live performances and conventions would be able to resume July 1 with limitations.
The rule could make the state more appealing for the Republican National Committee, who has Georgia on the shortlist of relocation sites for the Republican National Convention in late August.
Kemp's order bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless they remain 6 feet apart. The rule excludes people who live together, are traveling or in essential establishments.
The order expires June 30. Also included in Kemp's order and effective Tuesday:
• Sports teams must follow the guidelines set by their leagues, organizations, conferences or associations.
• Food servers are required to wear face coverings only when they are interacting with patrons. Fifty people – up from 25 – or 35 percent of the capacity, whichever is greater, are allowed in bars.
• Campers and workers may not attend an overnight summer camp unless they have received a negative COVID-19 test within 12 days – up from seven days – before starting camp.