(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order Wednesday that extends statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
Kemp’s order continues a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, maintains restrictions on businesses that can operate and recommends – not requires – Georgians wear masks in public to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“To flatten the curve, I urge all local elected officials to enforce the terms of this order,” Kemp wrote on Facebook. “Together, we will keep fighting #COVID19, weather this storm, and emerge stronger than ever.”
The order, which replaces Kemp’s directive that expires Wednesday, takes effect Thursday and expires July 31.
The governor’s order also calls for medically fragile people to shelter-in-place.
The latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health show the seven-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases climbed every day between May 25 (595.6 average) and July 1 (3,012.6 average).
Data over the past 14 days are considered incomplete by the state because Georgia classifies confirmed cases of COVID-19 by date of earliest known sign of illness, so daily case counts could change based on test results.
Public Health reported 3,871 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 417 new hospitalizations and 37 new deaths. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security agency said 2,786 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 3,091 people have died.