(The Center Square) – Gov. Brian Kemp is pushing a proposal to give parents access to the instructional material being used to teach their children in Georgia's public schools.
Kemp said the measure, dubbed the Parents' Bill of Rights, would increase transparency in education and promote a partnership between parents and teachers.
"At a time when our nation is more divided than ever, we're leading the fight to ensure parents do not have any barriers which prevent them from playing an active role in their child's education," Kemp said in a statement. "As the parents of three daughters, (my wife) Marty and I know students do best when their parents have a seat at the table and their voices are heard and respected."
The governor said the legislation was the result of information gathered from superintendents, teachers, parents and other education stakeholders.
A parent can request the educational material from a principal or superintendent under the proposal. The school official has three working days to provide the material. If the principal or superintendent cannot share the information by then, they must provide the parent with a description of the material and a timeline for its delivery. It must be delivered in 30 days.
School districts would be required to create a process for parents to "object" to the material if they choose. It also would allow parents to opt their children out of sex education.
The Senate version of the legislation, Senate Bill 449, was introduced by Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Gwinnett, and is co-sponsored by a dozen other Republicans. The House version, House Bill 1178, was introduced by Rep. Josh Bonner, R-Fayetteville, and co-sponsored by five other Republicans.
"This will ensure that there is transparency for parents while upholding best practices for those who work hard to prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow," Dixon said.
Republicans in California, Iowa, Tennessee and Indiana have filed similar legislation.