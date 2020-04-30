(The Center Square) – Georgia's stay-at-home order will expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and not be extended for most Georgians.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday afternoon he will let the order expire, but he urged Georgians to continue to stay home whenever possible.
However, Kemp did sign an executive order that requires the following to stay home until June 12: people 65 years old or older, people living in a nursing home or long-term care facility, and people with chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, severe heart disease, compromised immune systems, class III or severe obesity, diabetes, liver disease or chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.
"I want to thank the people of our great state who heeded public health advice, afforded us time to bolster our health care infrastructure, and flattened the curve," Kemp said in a statement. "We were successful in these efforts, but the fight is far from over."
Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman and state Rep. Nikema Williams denounced Kemp's action.
“Against the advice of public health experts, and against the will of the majority of Georgians, Brian Kemp is playing a dangerous game by ending Georgia’s shelter-in-place order before it is safe," Williams said in a statement. "It is reckless and irresponsible for Kemp to use Georgians as the guinea pigs in a public health experiment that will go wrong. Today’s decision will have consequences – for our overworked health systems, for our struggling essential workers, and for our lives.”
Kemp already had allowed most businesses in Georgia to reopen.
Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, nail technicians and beauty schools reopened Friday and must continue to follow the criteria they were allowed to reopen under until at least May 13.
Theaters, private social clubs and dine-in restaurants reopened Monday with some restrictions and also must continue to follow specific criteria until at least May 13.
Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks, live performance venues and public pools must remain closed until at least May 13.
"The health and well-being of Georgians are my top priorities, and my decisions are based on data and advice from health officials," Kemp said Thursday. "I will do what is necessary to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of our people. I will formally extend our public health state of emergency through June 12, 2020, to continue enhanced testing across Georgia, ramp up contact tracing, and maintain effective emergency response operations in every region."
As of Thursday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 26,173 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia, including 1,124 deaths. The department said 149,044 tests have been conducted.
The seven-day moving average for new daily cases is trending down, according to the public health website, but Georgia classifies confirmed cases by date of earliest known sign of illness, so daily case counts could change based on test results.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 62,444 deaths in the U.S., with at least 1.08 million confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.