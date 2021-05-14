(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended the state's temporary suspension of the fuel tax through May 22 as Colonial Pipeline works to become fully operational after a cyberattack.
Kemp issued an executive order Monday that suspended the gas tax, increased weight limits for trucks transporting fuel and prohibited price gouging. The order was set to expire Saturday before Kemp extended it Friday.
"While Colonial Pipeline is now operational, the company has informed the public that it will be a few days until full service is available statewide," Kemp said in a statement. "This executive order will ensure fuel supply chains have every resource needed to deliver gas quickly and safely, and that Georgians aren't hit with state gas taxes at the pump during this shortage. I continue to ask Georgians to only purchase the fuel they need for essential travel through the upcoming weekend."
Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline reported a ransomware attack last week, resulting in a temporary shutdown and leading to a spike in gas prices and gas shortages across the Southeast. It restarted pipeline operations late Wednesday afternoon.
"Colonial Pipeline has continued to make substantial progress in safely restarting our pipeline system," the company said in a statement. "We can now report that we have restarted our entire pipeline system and that product delivery has commenced to all markets we serve.
"Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during this start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal."
Colonial Pipeline's 5,500-mile system is the largest refined products pipeline system in the U.S. It provides about 45% of the fuel on the East Coast between Texas and New York.