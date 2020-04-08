(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the public health state of emergency by a month, he announced Wednesday.
Kemp renewed the emergency declaration, which was originally scheduled to expire on Monday, through May 13 because the state needs more time to reduce the spread of COVID-19, he said.
“This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our health-care facilities,” Kemp said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together.”
Kemp declared a public health state of emergency March 13 that took effect on March 16. According to state law, Kemp can extend the declaration if he sees fit to protect the public health of Georgians. Leaders of the General Assembly, House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, backed the governor in public statements Wednesday.
“We must continue our aggressive fight against COVID-19,” Duncan said. “By extending the public health state of emergency, we can ensure Georgians have access to every available state resource during this crisis. Together, Speaker Ralston and I are working closely with Gov. Kemp to do all we can to make sure we are meeting the needs of every Georgian. The General Assembly will continue to remain vigilant and available to assist our citizens in any way possible.”
Kemp said Wednesday all of his executive orders will remain in effect including a statewide stay-at-home order, issued Thursday through April 13.
Kemp also has closed all public schools through the end of the school year and eased regulations for physicians and other professionals in response to the crisis. The governor also has deployed the Georgia National Guard to help with the medical staff in the hardest-hit areas of the state.
When Kemp declared the public health emergency March 13, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed 42 positive cases of COVID-19 including one death. As of Wednesday morning, the health officials have confirmed 9,156 positive cases – including 348 deaths – and 1,889 people have been hospitalized.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations, an independent health population research center at the University of Washington Medicine, forecasts Georgia will reach a peak of 137 daily COVID-19 deaths on April 21.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and can include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.