(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state's stay-at-home order by more than two weeks to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, he announced Wednesday.
The announcement was made hours after Kemp renewed the state's public health emergency declaration through May 13. Both orders were scheduled to expire Monday. The stay-at-home order now runs through April 30.
"Sadly, there's no playbook for this, but we continue to use data, science, and the advice of our health-care officials to guide our steps toward a safer, healthier, and more prosperous future for all Georgians," Kemp said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended social distancing as one of the main remedies for containing COVID-19, which spreads from person-to-person. Kemp signed an executive order Thursday that directed all Georgians to stay home for 10 days, which started Friday.
Kemp on Wednesday issued orders that called for more screening for Georgians who live in assisted-living facilities and increased social distancing protocols within those spaces.
According to the CDC, the elderly and those with other medical complications can develop more severe symptoms of COVID-19, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
Kemp also activated 1,000 Georgia National Guard members to assist with emergency response.
The National Guard now has 36 infection control teams, which have completed missions at 67 facilities in the past six days, Kemp said.
"These teams have allowed the Guard to assist between seven and 10 percent of all our state's nursing home facilities every day," he said. "Once we reach 100 percent, they'll start over."
In another order, Kemp banned short-term home rentals, such as those through Airbnb, through April 30.
The order does not include hotels, motels, campgrounds or other commercial properties. Reservations paid before midnight Thursday also are excluded.
"This action is just one of many steps we are taking to keep our people safe from this dangerous virus," Kemp said.
When Kemp issued the stay-at-home order last week, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 5,348 positive COVID-19 cases, including 163 deaths, in Georgia
As of Wednesday afternoon, health officials have confirmed 9,901 positive cases – including 362 deaths – and 1,993 people have been hospitalized.