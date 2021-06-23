(The Center Square) – Georgia's public health state of emergency will end on July 1 under an executive order signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Kemp first declared a public health state of emergency on March 14, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration helps the state easily access supplies and other resources needed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It lifts certain medical and commercial transportation regulations.
Tuesday's order extends the declaration by one day and one minute.
"I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic," Kemp said. "We worked together – along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others – to protect both lives and livelihoods."
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 325 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. Data shows new per day cases skyrocketed to 788 on April 14, 2020, one month after Kemp's initial public health state of emergency declaration.
"We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part," Kemp said. "Georgia's best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work and raise a family."
Kemp's office said he would sign an order next week aimed at helping employees recover from the pandemic, including "the suspension of various state rules and regulations."