(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Monday after more than 30 people were shot, including five killed, in Atlanta over the Fourth of July weekend.
Among those shot and killed was an 8-year-old girl, who was killed across the street from the Wendy's where Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last month. Brooks was an unarmed Black man.
The weekend's violence followed previous weeks of violence. At least 93 people have been shot in Atlanta since May 31, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, coinciding with George Floyd protests and the Brooks shooting. Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed May 25 while in Minneapolis Police custody.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety's headquarters also were vandalized over the weekend.
"Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead," Kemp said in a statement Monday. "This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first. This measure will allow troops to protect state property and dispatch state law enforcement officers to patrol our streets. Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians."
The emergency order authorizes the activation of as many as 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops, who will provide support at state buildings and allow state law enforcement personnel to increase patrols on roadways and throughout communities, especially Atlanta, the governor's office said.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has not responded to Kemp's declaration.
Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan responded on Twitter, however, tweeting, "An executive order [regarding] mandatory masks would protect more Georgians than this."