(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a public health emergency, effective Saturday, as the state's latest response to battling the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Based on President [Donald] Trump's emergency declaration, I will declare a public health emergency for the State of Georgia tomorrow morning," Kemp said in a statement. "This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19."
In accordance with state law, Kemp will call for a special session of the General Assembly for Monday morning to ratify the declaration through a joint resolution.
As of Friday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused 41 deaths in the U.S. so far. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and can include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
"At this time, it is appropriate for faith-based organizations and similar entities to consider cancellation of public events and services," Kemp said. "Contact your local public-health office or consult official sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health, for helpful guidance on decision-making."
The governor's office believes Kemp's declaration is the first-ever public health emergency in Georgia.