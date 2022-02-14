(The Center Square) – Gov. Brian Kemp is backing a proposal to allow parents to opt their children out of face-covering requirements at Georgia schools.
Kemp said Monday the measure, dubbed the Unmask Georgia Students Act, would give parents of public school students the right to choose whether their child must wear a mask while on school grounds.
"Parents know how best to care for their children, and that includes when it comes to masking," Kemp said. "While some districts continue to ignore the science and force their students to remain masked throughout the school day, the 'Unmask Georgia Students Act' ensures parents have the final say."
Under Senate Bill 514, local school boards, school superintendents and other public and state charter school officials must give parents the option to withdraw from their face covering policies. Kemp said about 45 Georgia school districts have one or more schools still imposing mask mandates on students. At least nine school districts have 10 or more schools imposing mask mandates.
"As we enter the third year of facing COVID-19, it is past time for a return to normal and for decisions regarding protection against the virus to be made by individual Georgians and their families – not the government," Kemp said.
State Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, told FOX 5 Atlanta local school districts should decide who wears masks.
"In general, it's always better to allow each school district to decide for themselves what's right and what's best for their students," Halpern told the TV station. "This is one of those areas where I think deferring to the local school district is the right answer."
The bill will be introduced in the Senate by Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Gwinnett. Republicans have filed similar legislation in other states.