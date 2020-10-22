(The Center Square) – Attorneys for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) asked a Superior Court of Fulton County judge Thursday to deny a lawsuit calling for the authority to resume bus routes it suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edward Williams, chairperson of Concerned Citizens for Effective Government, filed a temporary injunction against the MARTA board and CEO and General Manager Jeffrey Parker in June, demanding they reinstate 70 routes stopped in April. Williams said the Parker's decision violated state law, which calls for a public hearing when changes are made to the schedule or fares.
Attorney A. André Hendrick of Holland & Knight argued Williams' lawsuit is based on his interpretation of the MARTA Act, the state law that regulates the transportation authority.
"You cannot cherry pick language, which is exactly what plaintiff is doing here," Hendrick told Judge Shukura Ingram Millender.
The MARTA was established in 1971 by Fulton and DeKalb county voters and is funded by fares and taxpayer money. It provides public transportation in the Atlanta metropolitan area and is funded with a 1% sales tax in Fulton, Clayton and DeKalb counties and federal funds. Before the coronavirus outbreak, its 101 routes served about 500,000 people.
Hendrick said Parker did not violate the law when he announced the changes without a hearing because he performed his "duties," according to MARTA's bylaws and "in good faith." While the act refers to permanent changes, Parker temporarily suspended the routes. Williams' claim also is invalid, Parker said, because some of the routes already have been reinstated.
Melissa Mullinax, MARTA chief of staff, said the authority resumed eight routes at the end of September. It has created a coordinated plan to slowly resume routes based on capacity, the effect on vulnerable communities and essential stops pre-COVID-19 ridership and customer comments.
Williams argued Parker did not provide a date for resumption of the routes that were stopped. Therefore, he told Millender, the decision could not be considered temporary.
"The MARTA board of directors are not elected officials," Williams said. "They are appointed, so lawmakers in the General Assembly, in order for the public to have some kind of say, implemented public hearings."
Hendrick said Williams' injunction was baseless because the activist does not use the transportation system, so he could not allege any direct harm was being done to him. Williams said MARTA's decision to stop the bus routes not only harms the thousands of Georgians who rely on the service, but also its legal arguments show disregard for the public.
"Several months have passed. The citizens are being harmed, and they have no way to be able to vote, go to the grocery store and get their medicines," Williams said. "I've seen countless stories on TV, where they have senior citizens not being able to go where they need to go. This is outrageous."
Hendrick also told the judge that the public comment made during board meetings with complaints from MARTA riders was considered hearsay and should not be considered in her final decision. Williams, however, did not submit to the comments to the court.
Millender will review the arguments before making a final ruling in the case.