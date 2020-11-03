(The Center Square) – A DeKalb County Superior Court judge signed an order Tuesday extending voting hours at two polling locations in the Atlanta area.
After a petition from the county Board of Registration and Elections, Judge Courtney L. Johnson extended voting at the Valley Brook Baptist Church in Decatur until 7:40 p.m. and Obama Elementary School in Atlanta until 7:45 p.m.
Both precincts were scheduled to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but opened late because they reportedly had issues with the electronic touchscreen devices used to vote.