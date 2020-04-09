(The Center Square) – The number of initial unemployment claims in Georgia jumped significantly for the third consecutive week as a result of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Georgia for the week ending April 4 were 388,175, up 254,355 – or 190 percent – from the 133,820 claims filed the previous week.
Initial claims in Georgia the two previous weeks had increased 990 percent (week ending March 28) and 115 percent (week ending March 21).
The seasonally adjusted unemployment claims in the U.S. for the week ending April 4 were 6.6 million – down 261,00 from the adjusted level of 6.9 million for the week ending March 28. The March 28 total represented the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims ever.