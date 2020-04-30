(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in Georgia saw a slight uptick for the week ending April 25 after two consecutive weeks of decline.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Georgia last week were 264,818, up 17,815 – or 7 percent – from the 247,003 initial claims filed the week ending April 18.
In the past six weeks, more than 1.3 million initial unemployment claims have been made in Georgia after businesses closed or reduced hours as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employees in Georgia started returning to work last week after Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order allowing gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, nail technicians and beauty schools to reopen Friday.
Theaters, private social clubs and dine-in restaurants reopened Monday with some restrictions.
Nationally, more than 3.8 million Americans filed new unemployment claims for the week ending April 25 – down 603,000 from the week prior. Over the past six weeks, about 30.3 million Americans have filed initial claims for unemployment benefits.