(The Center Square) — A full-service window replacement company plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Georgia. However, it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any part of it.
Renewal by Andersen, a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Corporation, said it would spend more than $420 million on the manufacturing facility. Economic development officials said the company would create 900 new jobs as part of the project at The Cubes at Locust Grove in Henry County.
"The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told The Center Square. The designation allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered to entice a company to locate in Georgia.
Construction on the facility will begin this year, and officials said operations should start in 2025. The facility joins an Andersen Windows and Doors office in Marietta and Andersen Logistics distribution center in Douglasville.
In an announcement, Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price said the facility "represents the largest economic development project in our city and county’s history."
It will initially support Renewal by Andersen, the company’s start-to-finish window and door replacement division. However, it will have the capacity to expand to support additional product lines.
"With a strong labor force, favorable business environment, and accessible transportation; the State of Georgia, Henry County, and the City of Locust Grove in particular, is a great place to do business," Andersen Corp. President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Galvin said in an announcement. "We are confident in our choice to make this significant investment in the State of Georgia."