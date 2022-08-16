(The Center Square) — A manufacturer of windows and doors plans to invest up to $125 million to expand its middle Georgia facility.
Atlanta-based YKK AP America, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based YKK AP, will create 100 additional jobs at its expanded Bibb County manufacturing facility. As is typical for jobs classified as in progress, state officials declined to divulge whether the state offered any incentives to entice the expansion or what it might cost Georgia taxpayers.
The project is located in a Tier 1 tax credit zone, Jessica Atwell, a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications specialist, told The Center Square.
According to state documents, as part of the Tier 1 credit, companies that create at least two jobs are eligible for a $4,000 tax credit per new job. Companies may use 100% of that credit toward their tax liability.
"YKK AP has a strong history of growth and success in Georgia," Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in an announcement. "In 1986, YKK AP opened its first branch in Atlanta, and YKK AP America chose middle Georgia to establish its manufacturing presence in the U.S. just five years later.
"The company has since expanded its presence in Georgia and built valuable relationships with our local communities," Wilson added. "Companies in our advanced manufacturing industry, like YKK AP, have played a key role in bringing jobs and opportunities to Georgia, creating the second most new jobs in the state last year."
The company plans to add machinery and equipment as part of its expansion at the facility, located at the Macon-Bibb I-75 Industrial Park. The company currently "supports" 250 employees in Macon.
In a news release, Oliver Stepe, YKK AP America’s president, said the new facility will help the company "introduce further vertical integration of vinyl extrusion, glass, and window production, and allow us to create enhanced efficiencies to manufacture the highest quality windows and doors for homebuilders and homeowners."