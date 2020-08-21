(The Center Square) – Georgia now has more leeway on how to use $174 million in federal community development grants for coronavirus relief.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has cut red tape from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) and other programs that will allow governments to use pre-existing aid and access federal funding faster.
"As communities recover from the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, HUD is providing States and local units of governments with the flexibility they need to effectively target funds to those efforts that need it most," HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement. "In combatting the novel coronavirus, we have to be responsive to challenges as they arise."
HUD has provided more than $3 billion in CDBG-CV funding to states through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The agency has allocated three rounds of aid from CARES Act funds to 26 Georgia counties and the state.
According to HUD guidance, the funds can be used to replace heating, venting and air conditioning systems, set up testing and treatment sites, provide job training for health care workers and support the homeless population and people living with HIV/AIDS.
New changes to the programs will allow states to directly issue the funds to local governments and grantees to support smaller businesses. It also extends emergency payments for rent and utilities from 90 days to six months.
Carson's directive provides waivers to expedite the submission process and allow grantees to request deadline extensions.
HUD also is providing flexibility to governments that want to use existing, non-CARES Act federal dollars to support their coronavirus recovery efforts.
Georgia received $50 million in CDBG-CV grants in April and $35 million in May.
The second round was allocated based on public need, risk of COVID-19 transmission, the number of COVID-19 cases compared with the national average and economic and housing market disruptions, among other things.
It is unclear how local governments and the state plan to spend the money. Some counties have made grants available for agencies and nonprofits to apply.
"Our CDBG-CV program is currently under development, but we look forward to providing the necessary and essential assistance to Georgia's residents once our program can be implemented," said Davia Lassiter, spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Georgia also received $84 million in Emergency Solutions Grants for the homeless and $4 million for Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS.
HUD officials said they are writing additional grant formulas that will help the agency facilitate the remaining $9.1 billion in relief funding.
Carson's announcement comes as Congress continues to negotiate a plan for a third stimulus package. Local leaders have called on the federal government to provide more relief as they face economic hardship because of the pandemic.