(The Center Square) — Herschel Walker, a former University of Georgia football standout, cruised to victory on Tuesday, knocking off a crowded field to win the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
The Associated Press and other media outlets quickly called the race on Tuesday evening, shortly after polls closed.
Walker, a political novice, faces incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in November. Warnock handily won his primary, defeating a challenge from Tamara Johnson-Shealey.
"Thank you to everyone who voted for me today," Warnock said on Twitter. "It is the honor of my life to represent Georgians in the U.S. Senate."
At about 8:15 p.m., Walker had about two-thirds of the votes cast to defeat five other candidates, including former agriculture commissioner Gary Black. Tuesday’s outcome was a mere formality, as most political pundits predicted Walker would win the Republican primary.
November’s contest, a race with national implications that could tip the balance of the U.S. Senate toward Republicans, could be among the most expensive in political history.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Walker, who played professional football for the New Jersey Generals, a United States Football League (USFL) team that Trump owned.