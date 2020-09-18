(The Center Square) – A recent ruling by a Georgia judge has pushed conflict over constitutional power in the state to the forefront.
Superior Court Judge Charles Paul Rose declared last week a Georgia Legislature voter referendum on abolishing the Glynn County Police Department was unconstitutional after the county commission argued the ballot measure usurped the local government's authority under Georgia's home rule provision. Rose agreed.
Todd Edwards, deputy legislative director of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), said the Legislature repeatedly has attempted to impose on local governments' home rule powers.
"There are many provisions every year that are introduced that we feel go beyond and violate our home rule principles, and they go beyond setting rules and procedures," Edwards said.
According to the Home Rule Act of Georgia's Constitution: "the governing authority of each municipal corporation shall have legislative power to adopt clearly reasonable ordinances, resolutions, or regulations relating to its property, affairs, and local government for which no provision has been made by general law and which are not inconsistent with the Constitution or any charter provision applicable thereto."
The referendum was placed on the ballot after the General Assembly voted to do so, but Rose ruled local officials held the authority to eliminate the police department. State lawmakers argue the power should be the people's.
"I don't know what's wrong with having people vote on something," state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simon's Island, said. "How can that be unconstitutional?"
Hogan was one of the sponsors of Senate Bill 38, which gave the state the authority to abolish local police departments. The Legislature overwhelmingly approved the measure in June, along with Senate Bill 509. The latter would have transferred control of the Glynn County Police Department to the county sheriff's department if voters approved the referendum.
Hogan said he proposed the legislation because of a grand jury's suggestion after the police chief and two officers were indicted on oath and perjury charges surrounding allegations of misconduct by the department's drug task force.
The Legislature can pass a local act to limit or regulate county services listed under the state's Constitution but only if it is generalized. Attorneys for the county argued the referendum, created from SB 509 and SB 38, explicitly was based on Glynn County.
Hogan said the General Assembly's legal counsel approved the legislation before it was proposed. He hopes the state will appeal the court's ruling.
According to state law, county police departments must be created by a voter referendum, passed by the General Assembly. In that situation, Edwards said the state changed the procedure but did not take away local power.
ACCG fought back against the state last year after a group of lawmakers proposed legislation that would have stopped local governments from regulating certain building design elements. The legislation did not survive long enough for a floor vote. Liberty advocates argued the legislation infringed on people's property rights.
Kyle Wingfield, president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation, said the federal principle of government does call for those closest in proximity to make decisions. Still, conflict over power can neglect respect for democracy.
"It's important for local governments to act on these sorts of concerns, but there are times when local governments, in doing so, trample on broader rights that individuals hold," Wingfield said.
Edwards said the Glynn County referendum could have set a precedent for the state to override other municipalities' powers.
"This was not just a Glynn County issue," he said.