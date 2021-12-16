(The Center Square) – Georgia's unemployment rate has dropped to a record low, coinciding with an uphill trend of workforce recovery in the state.
Georgia's unemployment rate was 2.8% in November, nearly 1.5 percentage points lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.2%. It is the lowest unemployment rate in state history, with more Georgians employed now than ever before, Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
"We have fully recovered from this pandemic when it comes to employed Georgians, employing more people today than before the pandemic struck," Butler said. "The hard work is still in front of us as job creation is outpacing new workers in the labor force."
Georgia's unemployment rate dropped from a revised 3.3% in September to 3.1% in October, which was the previous all-time low. The number of employed Georgians was up 11,983 people from October to more than 5 million, reflecting a 4.5% year-over-year increase.
Administrative and support services, transportation and warehousing and retail trade jobs have been recouped and have increased since the pandemic. November numbers show the state has 3,000 more people employed than before the pandemic.
Georgia had a 3.1% unemployment rate before the pandemic, and it peaked at an all-time high of 11.9% in April 2020. The rate started to drop in May 2020.
"After 19 months of our unemployment rate steadily declining, we are glad to reach another benchmark highlighting our thriving economy here in the Peach State," Gov. Brian Kemp said. "We are now able to report an all-time high number of individuals employed in state history. Our conservative, pro-business policies will continue to attract companies and opportunities for hardworking Georgians, and our world-class higher education institutions and workforce development programs will continue to fuel the state's labor pipeline with skilled workers."