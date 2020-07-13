(The Center Square) – Net tax collections in Georgia in June were down 8.8 percent compared with June 2019 as the state continues to deal with the economic fallout caused by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia collected nearly $1.94 billion in net tax revenue in June – about $187 million less than the $2.12 billion collected in June 2019.
To date, net tax collections for fiscal year 2020 are nearly $22.75 billion, representing a 4.4 percent decline from fiscal year 2019. Georgia has not closed the books on fiscal year 2020 because of the income tax filing deadline extension.
Individual income tax collections were down $5.8 million – or 0.6 percent – in June compared with June 2019. Individual income tax refunds issued were up $48.2 million – or 44.4 percent – and individual estimated tax payments were down $126.4 million – or 69.7 percent.
Net sales and use tax collection in June fell by $10.2 million – or 1.9 percent – compared with June 2019, when net sales tax totaled $527.7 million. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments decreased by $20.1 million – or 3.8 percent.
Corporate income tax collections in June were nearly $98.3 million, which was a $127.6 million decline from June 2019 – or 56.5 percent.