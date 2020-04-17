(The Center Square) – With most of Georgia's state employee pension system invested in public equities and bonds, administrators of the system say funding dipped for more than five weeks because of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jim Potvin, executive director of the Employees Retirement System of Georgia (ERSGA), however, said the decline is expected to be short term. Although Potvin did not provide specific numbers, he said some funds already have been recovering over the past two or three weeks.
"It is important, however, to note that ERSGA is a long-term investor, with an investment horizon measured in decades,” Potvin told The Center Square. “We do not base our investment decisions on what happens over the course of days or weeks, regardless of the level of short-term volatility we might experience.”
ERSGA manages pension benefit plans for public school employees, the judicial and legislative systems, the military and other state employees. It has total assets of $18.7 billion, according to its latest financial audit.
There are a total of 110,000 members across all the plans. The system pays out more than $1.5 billion a year to retirees. The average pension benefit is about $2,220 a month. The system had a funded ratio of 75.3 percent as of June 30, 2018, according to ERSGA’s most-recent actuarial valuation.
A Milliman study released Thursday found the funded status of the nation’s top 100 public pensions declined by $485 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Funded ratios dropped from 74.9 percent at the end of December to 66 percent at the end of March.
Potvin told The Center Square the benefit amounts received by the system's retirees do not depend on its investment results.
All 50 states’ pension systems saw a decline in funding after the recession in 2008, according to the Pew Charitable Trust. Rehabilitation of Georgia’s systems has been catalyzed by policy changes.
ERSGA officials cut the total length of time it expects to pay off its liabilities from 30 years to 25 years. A shorter period reduces the state’s financial burden and requires more contributions from members. Officials slowly have dropped the assumed investment rate of return from 7.5 percent a year to 7.3 percent a year.
“We realize that the almost 80,000 retirees and beneficiaries depend upon us for their monthly pension payments as part of their overall well-being,” Potvin said. “It has been our utmost priority to keep our daily operations stable and running efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic.”