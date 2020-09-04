(The Center Square) – The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has pressed on rural hospitals' vulnerabilities, forcing a hospital in southwest Georgia to close its doors.
Patterson Hospital has been serving residents in Randolph County for 73 years, but the 25-bed critical care facility and its emergency room will be shuttered Oct. 22.
Fifty workers will be laid off, and residents will have to travel at least 25 miles to the nearest hospital in Eufaula, Ala., for critical care.
Kim Gilman, president of Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center, manages the hospital. She said Patterson was facing significant issues before the pandemic hit.
"Before COVID, the hospital was in critical need of major upgrades and renovations," Gilman said. "We worked for months to try to secure $10 million in funding for the facility improvements and all that was needed to just make sure that we could continue to provide safe quality care."
Patterson Hospital was built in the 1940s. In the 1970s, the facility expanded.
"It was not prepared for the challenges that COVID-19 has brought," Gilman said during a Georgia Chamber of Commerce virtual event Thursday.
A sudden outbreak among more than 50 residents in the adjacent nursing home required Patterson to seek staff and help from the state and nearby hospitals. It also stretched resources thin, Gilman said.
Engineers and other experts had to step in and manufacture the appropriate air balance because the hospital did not have a ventilation system capable of containing airborne particles.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced in May it would send $328.1 million to 240 rural Georgia providers to help combat COVID-19. The funds could not save Patterson.
Patterson officials announced July 24 the hospital would be closing, but the nursing home and clinic that help make up the medical center will remain open.
With a 31 percent poverty rate in the community, it is hard to continue operations. In 2009, the hospital had to provide $4.8 million in free medical care, Gilman said.
Next to the school district, Patterson is the county's biggest employer. Gilman said the benefits for Randolph were $8.4 million. Most of the 200 staff members will be reassigned to other parts of the center.
Vicki Lewis, president and CEO of Coffee Regional Medical Center, said one of the facility's biggest concerns is cash and unexpected expenses from COVID-19.
Treatment for COVID-19 has caused the medical center to go over its supply budget by 25 percent.
Lewis said it takes a rotation of personal protective equipment, high-powered steroids and antibiotics, and other medications to treat COVID-19 patients.
The General Assembly provided $12 million in aid for rural hospitals in June for the 2021 fiscal year. The state also offers taxpayers an incentive for donating to rural hospitals, but a recent state audit found the neediest hospitals were left out of the program.
Rural health providers are doing what they can to keep the operations afloat and reassure the communities where they provide care.
"We hold a community huddle every Friday afternoon – that's a telephone call," Lewis said. "We use our local chambers … and just invite people in and talk about what we're doing, where we are."