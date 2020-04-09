(The Center Square) – A public health emergency extension in Georgia has cleared the way for May's primary election to be postponed, said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who previously had resisted calls to do so.
Raffensperger announced Thursday the general primary and presidential preference primary have been postponed to June 9 and cited Gov. Brian Kemp's extension of the public health emergency through May 13 as the reason why he could postpone it.
Georgia's general primary was scheduled for May 19 and included the presidential preference primary, which originally was scheduled for March 24 but postponed for safety concerns after Kemp declared a public health emergency March 13.
Last week, when responding to the Georgia Republican Congressional delegation's call to delay the May 19 primary, Raffensperger said Georgia Code allowed him to postpone an election after the governor declares a state of emergency, which he did when he moved March's presidential preference primary to May.
However, Raffensperger said he could not move it again without legislative action because the code allowed for a postponement not to exceed 45 days.
Early voting for the May 19 primary was scheduled to begin April 27 – 44 days after Raffensperger postponed the presidential preference primary March 14.
Kemp extended the public health emergency Wednesday.
“Due to the Governor’s extension of the state of emergency through a time period that includes almost every day of in-person voting for an election on May 19, and after careful consideration, I am now comfortable exercising the authority vested in me by Georgia law to postpone the primary election until June 9,” Raffensperger said. “This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe and secure when in-person voting begins and prioritizes the health and safety of voters, county election officials, and poll workers.”
The voter registration deadline for the June 9 primary is May 11. Early voting will begin May 18. Moving the primary to June 9 moves the primary runoff to Aug. 11. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
“I certainly realize that every difficulty will not be completely solved by the time in-person voting begins for the June 9 election, but elections must happen even in less than ideal circumstances,” Raffensperger said.