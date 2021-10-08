FILE - Georgia state flag

The Georgia state flag flies.

 railway fx / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – Net tax revenue in Georgia was $2.8 billion in September, representing a $655 million increase – or 30.3% – compared with September 2020, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said.

Individual income tax collections for September totaled about $1.4 billion, representing an increase of about $166 million (13.2%) compared with last year. Individual income tax refunds decreased by $15 million (17%).

Net sales and use tax collection increased by $334.6 million (104.8%) compared with last year. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments was $768.3 million, a 16.9% decrease compared with fiscal year 2020.

Corporate income tax collections were $264.9 million for the month, representing about a $133.5 million increase (50.4%) compared with fiscal year 2021.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Nyamekye Daniel has been a journalist for five years. She was the managing editor for the South Florida Media Network and a staff writer for The Miami Times. Daniel's work has also appeared in the Sun-Sentinel, Miami Herald and The New York Times.