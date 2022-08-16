(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
This week, the Office of Planning and Budget kicked off a competitive grant program for the money. The state turned to the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, established by the American Rescue Plan, to fund the initiative.
"Whether you own a small business in rural Georgia, run a farm that utilizes precision agriculture technology, or have children that need to do their homework, the expansion of high-speed internet impacts all Georgians," Kemp, a Republican, said in an announcement.
But Democrats say the governor is disingenuous for not crediting federal COVID-19 relief programs. The governor has repeatedly blamed federal policies, especially those of President Joe Biden, for fueling inflation.
"If Kemp and the GOP had gotten their way, Georgia wouldn't have received a cent of this critical funding," Max Flugrath, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Georgia, said in a statement in response to the governor's announcement.
The $240 million in grants is the latest federally funded initiative to expand broadband access in The Peach State. In February, Kemp announced $408 million in ARP grants for 49 broadband projects serving Georgians in 70 counties across the state.