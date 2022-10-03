(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s collection of taxes on motor and locomotive fuel.
The governor also extended the supply chain state of emergency. Both orders will be effective through Nov. 11, shortly after the election.
Kemp, a Republican, initially suspended the state’s gas tax in March when he signed House Bill 304. He has since signed several executive orders to extend the moratorium.
"While Georgia was largely spared the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Florida and South Carolina endured both significant destruction and flooding," Kemp said in a statement. "As we both pray for these neighbors in need and send resources and volunteers to aid in their recovery, we’re also bracing for the impact on already strained supply chains and prices at the gas pump that are already too high."
"While my executive orders cannot undo the mess caused by Washington, I hope that they alleviate some of the additional strain placed on Georgians by the lingering impact of this major storm," the governor added.
Georgia collects 29.1 cents a gallon on gasoline and 32.6 cents a gallon on diesel fuel, and the state typically collects about $170 million per month from the gas tax.
On Monday, AAA said gas prices in Georgia increased to an average price of $3.17 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That is 6 cents more than last week and 19 cents more than last year.
"Georgia gas price average saw an uptick at the pumps last week due to the threat of Hurricane Ian," Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said in a news release. "Thankfully, the storm shifted further east away from Georgia’s coastline, causing minimal damage. If demand stays low and crude oil does not increase, gas prices could trend downward this week."