(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed four bills he says will strengthen and enhance the state's workforce.
"As Georgia continues to lead in the Great Recovery, we should not rest on our laurels," Kemp said in an announcement. "...Job creators tell us all the time they come to the Peach State because they know we have the skilled workers who can get the job done. All four of these bills will help us grow that reputation even more.
House Bill 1435, which the state House and state Senate passed with broad bipartisan support, provides "needs-based" financial aid to eligible higher education students who have a "gap" in their tuition funding. Kemp said it "marks the first needs-based education grant of its kind in Georgia."
HB 1331 "streamlines employment services funded by Title III of the Federal Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act to remove duplication and better assist unemployed Georgians in finding a job or starting a new career," according to a news release.
Senate Bill 397, which the state House and state Senate passed unanimously, recognizes additional state-approved high school equivalency programs in Georgia and extends a voucher to cover the cost of relevant test fees.
SB 379, which the state House and state Senate passed with broad bipartisan support, allows the Technical College System of Georgia to create and expand a registered employee apprenticeship program.
"We learn best by doing, and for many professions, the best classroom is the work place," Kemp said. "By creating apprenticeship opportunities, more Georgians will be able to enter the workforce prepared for success."