(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an extension of the state's gas tax moratorium, saying such a move is needed because of a potential diesel fuel shortage.
The extension runs through Dec. 11.
Kemp also extended the locomotive fuel tax moratorium and a supply chain state of emergency. The governor, who is in the middle of a reelection campaign against Democrat Stacey Abrams, squarely placed the blame for high gas prices on President Joe Biden's policies.
"As another holiday season and a looming diesel shortage approaches, Georgians are still facing record high inflation, growing costs at the grocery store just before Thanksgiving, and high prices at the pump as they prepare to travel to see family, all due to a complete failure of leadership in Washington," Kemp said in a statement.
"While we can't fix everything politicians have broken, our responsible approach to reopening our economy while prioritizing both lives and livelihoods allows us to deliver needed relief by continuing to suspend our state's gas tax. Alongside our partners in the legislature, we will continue working to ease the burden felt by Georgia's families who deserve to have safe, warm, and prosperous holidays," the governor added.
Kemp, a Republican, initially suspended the state’s gas tax in March when he signed House Bill 304. He has since signed several executive orders to extend the moratorium.
Georgia collects 29.1 cents a gallon on gasoline and 32.6 cents a gallon on diesel fuel, and the state typically collects about $170 million per month from the gas tax.
Earlier this week, AAA said gas prices in Georgia continue to decline. However, the average price of diesel remains about $1.40 more per gallon than it was a year ago.
"Georgians may not experience price reductions at the grocery store due to inflation but can definitely appreciate savings at the pump," Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said in a news release. "As long as demand remains low and there is no uptick in crude oil prices, drivers may continue to see savings at the pump."