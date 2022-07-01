(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order to suspend the state's excise tax on motor fuel sales through mid-August. The order, signed Friday morning, also suspends the collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel.
The governor also renewed an executive order for Supply Chain Disruptions. Both orders run through Aug. 13.
"To provide actual relief to Georgians, I am once again extending the supply chain state of emergency and suspending our state motor fuel tax," Kemp, a Republican, said in a statement. "In addition to these actions, I am suspending the locomotive fuel tax to help fight rising costs that are being passed on to consumers."
In mid-March, Kemp signed House Bill 304 to suspend the state tax on motor fuel through May 31. In May, the governor extended the moratorium through July 14.
Georgia collects 29.1 cents a gallon on gasoline and 32.6 cents a gallon on diesel fuel. Suspending the gas tax represents a revenue loss of about $150 million to $170 million per month.
Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has launched ads on gas station advertising screens to highlight her support for suspending the gas tax until the end of 2022. She contends Georgia has a "massive budget surplus" because of federal American Rescue Plan funding.