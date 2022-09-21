(The Center Square) — Georgia is turning to federal COVID-19 relief dollars for homelessness and housing insecurity grants, the second round of such grants the state has announced in as many months.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced awards exceeding $30.8 million for eight projects fighting homelessness and housing that officials say were worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant funding is from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund.
"The pandemic showed the great level of resiliency and determination Georgians have, and the funds we’re awarding today will further help those still struggling in the aftermath of COVID-19 regain stability and housing security," Kemp said in an announcement.
Awards include $2 million for the Westside Future Fund, $3 million for the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership and $5 million for Resource Housing Group.
Last month, the governor announced the state awarded more than $62.4 million in federal dollars for 20 projects.
The allocations include $5 million for the Ebenezer Building Foundation, which has the same address as Ebenezer Baptist Church, where U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, is the senior pastor. In the 2020 federal tax filing, "Rev Raphael Gamaliel Warnock Ph D" was listed as the foundation’s principal officer.
Projects include the renovation and construction of affordable housing for elderly and at-risk and low-income Georgians. Recipients also include rental and housing units for disabled Georgians and those with special needs and help for homeless veterans.
State officials said they chose projects following a competitive application process. Kemp has trickled out news of federal money disbursements leading to November’s election