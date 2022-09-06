(The Center Square) — Georgia’s spending per pupil has grown over the past two decades, but its enrollment has increased at a higher rate, a new analysis found.
According to the Reason Foundation’s 2022 K-12 Education Spending Spotlight, Georgia’s inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 revenues grew by 6.2% — or $803 per student — between 2002 and 2020. During that same period, enrollment increased by 18%.
Georgia’s $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 budget includes $10.7 billion for K-12 public schools. The spending plan includes $287 million to give certified teachers and employees a $2,000 raise starting Sept. 1, according to the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute.
"During my time in office, we have raised teacher salaries by $5,000, cut certification costs by 67.25 percent, strengthened professional development opportunities for educators, and reduced the number of high-stakes assessments that were creating undue burdens on our teachers and students without sacrificing quality," Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said in a late July news release.
"Furthermore, this year, we are projected to have 10,000 teachers entering the workforce in Georgia, and we look forward to continuing to build our pipeline while supporting our brand new educators, existing teachers, and those looking to return to the classroom in the years to come," the governor added.
Nationwide, inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 revenues grew by nearly 25% — or $3,211 per student — between 2002 and 2020. During that same period, enrollment increased by 2%.
South Carolina’s inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 revenues grew by 19%, while Tennessee’s inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 revenues grew by 18%. Alabama’s increased by 15%, and Florida’s grew by 8%.
"We must ensure that Georgia’s children have the resources and support they need from cradle to career," Democrat Stacey Abrams said in an announcement last month. "A critical component of ensuring that our children have a strong early start and the chance at a better future is supporting the teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff who help us grow resilient children."
Meanwhile, this week, the Georgia Department of Education is launching a pilot for a new teacher evaluation system that emphasizes growth and elevates the teaching profession. Meghan Frick, a spokeswoman for the education department, did not respond to an inquiry from The Center Square about the potential cost.