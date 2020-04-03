(The Center Square) – Leaders in Georgia’s multibillion film and entertainment industry are optimistic about the future despite dark soundstages and empty production sets.
Representatives from the industry said workers in the field will experience short-term fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to a statewide stay-at-home order.
Entertainment attorney Stephen Weizenecker told The Center Square that even though production sets are closed, people still are working behind the scenes to secure deals and create content. Most major production studios have remained opened.
“You do have the studio folks and banks that financed this, as well as specialized funds, are continuing to work in the background,” he said.
Several industries in the state have sent home or laid off workers because of the pandemic. Georgia’s Department of Labor has seen unemployment claims skyrocket at record-breaking levels. Workers in Georgia’s entertainment industry have not been immune to COVID-19’s economic ripple effect.
Weizenecker said Thursday that 100 percent of the frontline workers are unemployed.
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film Office, said there have been no permanent shutdowns amid the health crisis, and workers should be able to return to work.
“We know that many local crew, actors, studios, small businesses and more will feel the short-term impact from the halt in production activity, and response efforts have been activated and are in the early stages of planning to help our economy and the people who drive it,” Thomas said.
Home to the Tyler Perry Studios, Turner Broadcasting System and several record labels, Atlanta has been dubbed the “Hollywood of the South.”
According to the Georgia Film Office, 51,000 Georgians are employed in the film industry throughout the state.
About 390 film and TV productions were created in the state during the 2019 fiscal year. Production crews spent $2.9 billion in Georgia and paid $9.2 billion in total wages in 2019.
Another 20,000 people work in the state’s music industry, which brings in an average income of $3.7 billion to the state, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Social distancing rules also have created a greater demand for binge-worthy material, said Weizenecker, who also is a member of Gov. Brian Kemp's Advisory Commission on Film, Music and Digital Entertainment.
“I think the first wave will be a return of series because the writers' rooms can keep going and write scripts, and those sorts of things,” he said.
Thomas has reassured workers that with all the productions still in place, “Georgia is well-positioned to remain a top production center.”
“In fact, we are currently hosting an extensive slate of feature films – everything from ‘Red Notice’ to ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ to television series including ‘Council of Dads’ and ‘Doom Patrol.’ ”
In the meantime, workers in the arts and entertainment industry can find relief through extended unemployment benefits and federal small business loans set aside through the CARES Act. Unions also have established emergency funds for members who need aid.