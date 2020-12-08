(The Center Square) – Georgia remains on a list of "judicial hellholes," or places with the most unjust local courts and state civil justice systems in the country, according to a legal reform organization.
The American Tort Reform Foundation (ATRA) released its annual Judicial Hellholes report Tuesday, highlighting local and state jurisdictions it says abuse the court system. Georgia is listed as the sixth-worst hellhole, down one spot from last year.
"When we named Georgia a Judicial Hellhole last year, our hope was that it would be a wake-up call for state leaders and the courts," ATRA President Tiger Joyce said. "Unfortunately, it appears they didn't receive the message."
Georgia courts' track record of harsh verdicts, liability expansion and approval of third-party lawsuit funding led to its position on the report. Joyce said Georgia trial lawyers are benefiting financially from judicial advantages that hurt businesses.
The annual cost and compensation from Georgia's tort system in 2019 was nearly $13.4 billion, or more than $3,600 per household, according to the Georgia Public Policy Foundation (GPPF).
ATRA said Georgia has a "penchant for nuclear verdicts" that lead to higher insurance premiums and, sometimes, bankruptcy.
Albany-based trucking company Commercial Shuttle Service shut down operations last December and laid off its 55 employees after 38 years in business, partially because of rising insurance premiums.
Between 2017 and 2018, the average size of a jury verdict in a U.S. trucking case grew nearly 500%, ATRA said. Many other midsize and large carriers also ceased their operations in 2019, it said.
ATRA blamed trial lawyers for rampant lawsuit abuse in Georgia.
Between April and September 2019, Georgia attorneys spent nearly $19 million on more than 200,000 local TV advertisements peddling lawsuits. Florida-based personal injury firm Morgan & Morgan, with five Georgia locations, reportedly received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. The firm increased advertisement spending from $50,000 a day to $300,000 a day during this same time, the Legal Newsline reported.
"These are taxpayer dollars that were meant to help cover expenses like employee salaries and benefits," Joyce said. "It's disappointing to know that some of those funds were used to recruit potential clients for even more lawsuits."
The Georgia Legislature launched a study committee in summer 2019 to examine the obstacles businesses faced in Georgia. Local attorneys asked lawmakers to propose caps on monetary legal penalties and liability for business owners in civil cases. However, any chance of tort reform was cut short in the 2020 legislative session because of the pandemic.
The Georgia Trial Lawyers Association did not respond to a request for comment.
Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, New York City and California were named ATRA's top three judicial hellholes.