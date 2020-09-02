(The Center Square) – Georgia’s economic climate is showing positive signs despite restrictions enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Job numbers and development projects increased during fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, the governor's office announced. Gov. Brian Kemp said the state also was able to keep its status as the best state to do business, as determined by corporate site selection and relocation magazine Area Development.
“These numbers, in addition to the state receiving the seven-year achievement of being named ‘Top State for Business,’ are proof that the fundamentals that have made Georgia a leading competitor for investment remain strong,” Kemp said. "Businesses far and wide understand that, and the result is more jobs for hardworking Georgians.”
More than $7.4 billion in new investments were made last fiscal year. The approval of 350 development projects – a 4 percent increase over fiscal year 2019 – created more than 24,000 jobs in the workforce, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDECD).
The state also saw a 30 percent increase in jobs created outside metro Atlanta, with 59 percent of all new jobs created statewide coming outside of metro Atlanta. Nearly 40 percent of the jobs created were at companies already in Georgia.
“Bringing more opportunities to rural Georgia has been a key priority of my administration, and with more than half of the jobs created in FY20 falling outside of the metro area, we are making strides toward that goal,” Kemp said.
Most of the positions created were in the manufacturing, logistics, software development and tech industries. More jobs also were created in health care, digital media and at data centers.
In addition to new jobs and a favorable business climate, the flow of goods leaving the state also increased.
The Port of Savannah exported more loaded containers than any other port in the U.S. from January to May, according to the Georgia Ports Authority.
“These numbers and major achievements show that our state’s diverse economy remains fundamentally strong despite the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 during the last half of the fiscal year,” said Scott McMurray, GDECD deputy commissioner for global commerce.