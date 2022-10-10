(The Center Square) — The feds sent millions to Georgia’s technical colleges to help workers and employers — especially those from "marginalized communities" — affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Labor sent the $15 million Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy, Training Disaster Recovery Grant to the Technical College System of Georgia. With the money, the 22-college system will establish The Untapped Workforce Initiative.
Officials say the program will improve partnerships between Georgia’s workforce development system, local communities and employers in an effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the workforce.
"Since the pandemic, Georgia has experienced both unprecedented economic growth, and record openings of high-quality skilled jobs," TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier said in a statement. "This presents a tremendous opportunity for Georgians to not only reenter the workforce, but also begin a new career path that they may not have been able to access before."
The grant will also provide funding through WorkSource Georgia, the state’s employment and training system. According to a news release, the skills training will focus on jobs that are "critical" to the state’s economy, including logistics, healthcare and advanced manufacturing.
In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Karen Kirchler said, "the pandemic has offered the opportunity to begin a new chapter in their lives, and that often means a better job."
"With this grant, we can ensure that Georgians who were hit hardest by the pandemic, specifically individuals from special populations and marginalized communities, have access to better jobs as well," Kirchler added.