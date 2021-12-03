(The Center Square) – A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to defrauding the state’s Medicaid program this week.
Brenda Copeland, former owner of a mental health facility in Warner Robins, was sentenced to 10 years and ordered to pay more than $631,000 in restitution, Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday.
“Georgia’s healthcare providers are an essential component of our Medicaid program, and we expect the best,” Carr said. “By violating public trust and stealing taxpayer dollars, Brenda Copeland harmed the very people in need of care – Georgia’s children and older and at-risk adults. This sentence sends a strong message that the state of Georgia will not tolerate this type of illegal and deceptive behavior.”
Copeland owned and operated The Counseling and Training Center in Warner Robins but was not authorized to run a group practice. Carr said she improperly provided mental health services to children. She billed the state and federal program around 18 hours a day for the services even though her staff was not credentialed, Carr said.
Copeland also enrolled Medicaid recipients in her program who were not properly diagnosed by a licensed clinical professional, Carr said. She allegedly falsified referrals instead. The referrals are the first step in getting the payments authorized, according to Carr.
Copeland pleaded guilty to two felony counts of Medicaid fraud in Houston County Superior Court. She will serve two years of her sentence in prison and the remainder on probation. Superior Court Judge Edward D. Lukemiret also ordered Copeland to pay $631,843 to Medicaid Care Management Organizations, Wellcare and Peachstate.