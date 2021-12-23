(The Center Square) — A Georgia woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding the state's Medicaid program.
Nourolzaman Tucker, the owner of a hospice care center in Snellville, was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $5.6 million in restitution, Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday.
"We will not tolerate the abuse of Georgia's Medicaid program as a means to steal from our citizens in their final moments of need," Carr said. "Medicaid providers are expected to follow accurate and honest accounting practices, and those who choose to exploit this system will be held accountable. We will continue our efforts to save and protect taxpayer dollars, no matter the amount, while also preserving the integrity of Georgia's publicly-funded health programs."
According to Carr, Tucker overbilled the program for services. Investigators found she overlapped billing by not accounting for the drive time between patients' homes. State investigators also reviewed travel records and found Tucker was out of the country when she reported treating patients. Her company, Helping Hearts Hospice, Inc., was supposed to provide care for us to 20 patients at a time. Carr's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit launch an investigation after receiving allegations of overfilling at the hospice center.
Tucker pleaded guilty to one felony count of Medicaid fraud in DeKalb County Superior Court on Dec. 17. The court has ordered Tucker to pay a $5,000 fine, and she is banned for being a Medicaid or Medicare service provider.
Tucker's sentenced is the second of its kind that has been announced over the past month in Georgia. On Dec. 2, Carr announced the sentencing of Brenda Copeland.
Copeland owned a mental health facility in Warner Robins but was not authorized to run a group practice. Carr said she improperly provided mental health services to children. She billed the state and federal program around 18 hours a day for the services even though her staff was not credentialed, Carr said.
Copeland also enrolled Medicaid recipients in her program who were not properly diagnosed by a licensed clinical professional, Carr said. She allegedly falsified referrals instead. She was sentenced to 10 years and ordered to pay more than $631,000 in restitution.