(The Center Square) — Georgia's unemployment rate increased slightly in October but remains lower than the national average.
"Job seekers have continued to experience a favorable hiring environment across multiple job sectors, despite a slight uptick in unemployment rates," Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a release last week. "As we prepare for peak holiday hiring, we encourage job seekers to take advantage of the many employment opportunities, both full-time and part-time, available across Georgia."
In October, Georgia's unemployment rate stood at 2.9%, down from 3.4% a year ago. Meanwhile, the national rate was 3.7%.
"Georgia's unemployment rate was only 2.9% in October, but that makes it hard for small businesses and other employers to find people to work," NFIB State Director Hunter Loggins said in a Thursday statement. "Our hope is that programs such as the registered apprenticeships announced last month by Governor [Brian] Kemp and the Technical College System of Georgia can help prepare more people to fill the positions that are available."
Between October 2012 and October 2022, the state's labor participation rate dropped from 63.7% to 61.8% over that period. Additionally, between April 2010 and July 2021, Georgia's population increased by 11.5%, while its labor force increased by 10.3%.
This week, the Technical College System of Georgia board approved grants to establish new college and career academies in Dooly and Monroe counties. To create the academies, state officials are using $6 million in bonds — $3 million for each institution — and a "cash investment" of $200,000 — $100,000 for each.
"As we continue to see unprecedented levels of job creation and investment in the Peach State, we know we need to expand our workforce to sustain our position as the best place to live, work, and raise a family," Kemp said in an announcement. "Innovative approaches like these academies will help us do that."