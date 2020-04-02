(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims in Georgia jumped 990 percent for the week ending March 28, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to slash jobs and the number of claims set a U.S. record for the second consecutive week.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Georgia for the week ending March 28 were 132,386, up 120,246 from the 12,140 claims filed the previous week.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment claims in the U.S. for the week were a record 6.6 million – up 3.3 million from the previous week. The total represents the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims ever, breaking last week's record of 3.3 million. Before last week, the previous high was 695,000 in October 1982.