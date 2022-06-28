(The Center Square) — The federal government has announced additional tax dollars to help Georgia transit agencies fund various initiatives.
Last week, the Federal Transit Administration announced $400,000 for the Chatham Area Transit and $180,000 for the Southern Georgia Regional Commission. The money is part of $16.2 million going to 40 projects in 32 states and a pair of territories through the agency's Areas of Persistent Poverty program.
In an announcement, FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said the "FTA's Areas of Persistent Poverty Program removes barriers to opportunity by increasing access to jobs, school, and services for some of our residents who need it the most."
With the money, the Savannah-based CAT plans "to study the potential to connect emerging job centers and areas that have high levels of racial inequity or persistent poverty." Officials say the project will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Southern Georgia Regional Commission, a regional planning agency for 45 cities and 18 counties in South Georgia, will use its money to "develop a regional transit development plan" for transit services for multiple counties. It will also evaluate a recently established, multi-county, rural/regional transit service.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the FTA announced $500,000 for G1VE Atlanta as part of approximately $8.4 million for 17 projects in 16 states under the agency's Innovative Coordinated Access & Mobility Pilot Program.
G1VE Atlanta plans to "develop tools to schedule rides for individuals" from several local organizations, including MARTA, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the Atlanta Regional Commission and public and private mental health institutions throughout The Peach State.
Additionally, the FTA announced $250,000 for the Atlanta Region Transit Link Authority and an additional $550,000 for CAT. The money is part of $25 million for 50 transit agencies in 24 states under the Route Planning Restoration Program.
The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority plans to develop a return to ridership service implementation plan for its Xpress commuter bus service, focusing on increasing ridership.
CAT will use its funds for a route restoration and transit enhancement study. The work will "analyze current transit needs in the service area, specifically to improve service for public housing neighborhoods and low-income, minority communities."