(The Center Square) – Health officials in Georgia are taking action to contain potential COVID-19 outbreaks as protests in support of George Floyd continued across the state.
Protesting and looting erupted in the state Friday in response to the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Although it is too early to tell, the state's top public health official, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, said the demonstrations are a recipe for an uptick in coronavirus cases.
"When you have this many people gathered together in close proximity, you run the risk of viral transmission," said Toomey, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). "I think you add to that the fact that individuals have come from out of state, where they may have even higher rates of infection and, maybe, bringing it into our state and transmitting it as well."
Thousands of people have attended the demonstrations, which are in conflict with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warnings about the risk of outbreaks in large gatherings, especially among communities that are at higher risk for severe symptoms.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the death rate for African Americans is generally higher than white people as it relates to heart disease, stroke, cancer, asthma, influenza, pneumonia, diabetes and HIV/AIDS. These medical conditions make the group more susceptible to severe complications from COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, black people accounted for almost half of the COVID-19 deaths in Georgia, yet the group makes up 32 percent of the state's population, according to census data.
DPH is monitoring the effect demonstrations have on COVID-19 trends in the state, officials said. DPH plans to set up pop-up testing sites for protesters and first responders.
"We do that willingly and gladly, and we'll set up one or more test sites as necessary to ensure that they are protected and identify any cases early," Toomey said. "We want to ensure that everyone who may be exposed unwillingly also has access to testing quickly and that we can assist in this time to mitigate any potential spread from this demonstration."
A total of 48,207 COVID-19 cases have been reported by DPH, as of Tuesday's update, including 2,102 deaths and 8,334 hospitalizations. Currently, 828 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.